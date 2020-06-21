The coronavirus pandemic finally caught up with the Owensboro housing market in May.
But the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says the future looks better.
The May report shows 107 homes sold, compared with 171 a year earlier.
Sales totaled $17.9 million last month, compared with $28.85 million the year before.
But the median home price was $155,000 — up from $140,000 in May 2019.
Karen Gross, association president, said, “Normally, the start of the summer is the busy season. However, May looked more like a strong late winter month. But there are several factors that signal a strong market heading into summer.”
Jason Bellamy, president-elect, said, “Pending sales are at their highest since August of last year. Pending sales are the No. 1 signal for future months. Also, inventory is at a four-year low with 197 units, while days on market hovers just over three months.”
Gross said open houses are starting to resume with guidelines.
“COVID-19 will not stop the seller’s market,” she said.
• You knew it was going to happen, didn’t you?
Walmart is replacing its traditional, in-person checkout lanes with self-checkout kiosks at a store in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
But customers who want assistance can have a store employee scan and bag their purchases at the kiosks, the report said.
• The National Restaurant Association says the restaurant industry has lost $120 billion in sales since March because of the pandemic.
The report said, “Restaurant operators don’t expect to turn a profit within the next six months as the industry lost $40 billion in May.”
• Nation’s Restaurant News ranks the 10 fastest-growing restaurants each year.
Owensboro has four of them.
Popeyes at No. 10, Chick-fil-A at No. 7, Raising Cane’s at No. 4 and MOD Pizza at No. 3.
Shake Shack was No. 1.
• Cynthia Serrano is applying for a liquor license for El Rodeo Nightclub at 2536 W. Fourth St.
• A report from Self Financial says people in the Owensboro metro area need to work 29.7 hours per week to afford rent for a one-bedroom dwelling and 38.7 hours per week for a 2-bedroom.
It says the fair market rent on one bedroom here is $605 and $787 for a two-bedroom.
The report says Owensboro’s median hourly wage is $16.77
Nationally, the report says, people need to work 42.2 hours a week to afford a one-bedroom and 51.8 hours for a two-bedroom
The national median wage is $19.14.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.