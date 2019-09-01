If we're on the verge of a recession, as some economists say, somebody forgot to tell Kentucky home buyers.
Kentucky REALTORS, the state organization, said home sales were up 7% in July -- to 5,471 houses.
And, so far this year, they're up 2% to 30,863 homes -- the most on record, the state realtors association said.
Nationally, sales were up 0.6% in July, the news release said.
• The Market Edge LLC, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based firm that studies residential construction, said last week that 133 houses were built in Daviess County during the first half of 2019.
That's up from 116 during the same period last year.
Twelve houses that cost more than $400,000 each were built in the first half of both years, the report said.
• Toyotetsu Mid-America picked up a building permit last week for a $138,850 skilled training center.
• The Bourbon Review released its list of the Best Bourbon Bars in America last week.
It included 33 bars in Kentucky, 14 in the Northeast, 20 in the Midwest, 21 in the South and 20 in the West.
And The Miller House in Owensboro made the list once again.
The Review said, "We look for creative cocktail and food menus that use bourbon in unexpectedly delicious ways. We look for private barrel selections, showing the personalized palates on each team. And most importantly, we look for staff members who are passionate about sharing their wealth of bourbon knowledge with their guests."
• Five Below, which has a store in Owensboro, opened 44 stores in the second quarter and said it's on target to open 150 this year.
• More and more restaurants are offering delivery of their meals.
And McDonald's is partnering with DoorDash to take its McDelivery into Owensboro.
The program has been available in some parts of the country since 2017.
Customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald's order of $15 or more until Sept. 9, according to a new release.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
