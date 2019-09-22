Owensboro's real estate market continues on its red-hot pace this year.
In August, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says, 172 houses were sold at a median price of $139,950.
Total sales topped $28.2 million.
And the average house sold in 82 days.
That's the best August of the past four years.
Last year saw 149 houses sold in August for a median price of $137,500.
Total sales that month were $24.2 million.
But the average house sold in 77 days then.
• SmartAsset.com says Daviess County ranked sixth in the state in its survey of places where homebuyers are most likely to be approved for a mortgage.
Scott County (Georgetown) ranked first.
Locally, 67.13% percent of mortgages were funded, the report said.
• Top Line Auto Sales, 1011 E. Fourth St., now offers U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.
• Kentucky's average unemployment rate is August was 4.4%.
That's the same as it was 12 months earlier.
But it was up from 4.3% in July.
• CBS News said last week that U.S. gas prices had jumped 10 cents a gallon after the missile attacks on Saudi oil fields.
That's the biggest spike, it said, since Hurricane Harvey shut down refineries in Texas and Louisiana in 2017.
Locally, prices Friday morning ranged from $2.21 to $2.55.
Most were $2.45 or higher.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
