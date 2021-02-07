Owensboro Realtors saw one of their best years in 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
And 2021 is starting off even better.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says the value of home sales was up 27% in January — $21.8 million compared with $17.2 million a year earlier.
The average home sold for $173,486 — up 11% from January 2020.
But the number of homes on the market continues to drop.
The association said there are currently fewer than 160 active listings — the lowest level in years.
• Allegiant Air, like all airlines, had a rough year in 2020.
The airline, which serves Owensboro with flights to Orlando, Florida, reported a loss of $184.1 million last year.
That was down 46.2% from a profit of $232.1 million in 2019.
• Building permits this week show that Buff City Soap is coming to Gateway Commons.
The Dallas-based company was created in Tennessee in 2013.
It makes several varieties of plant-based soaps.
Entrepreneur Magazine listed it as one of 2020’s Top New Franchises.
• A survey by CareerCloud says that in Kentucky the “most common and competitive job” is food preparation and serving — with 1,447 jobs per 100,000 people in the state.
• The average price of gas in Owensboro rose to $2.234 a gallon last week.AAA said the national average — $2.42 — is still a nickel cheaper than a year ago.
But it said prices are rising, with 10 states seeing prices above 2020.
The report said, “Sustained crude oil prices are pushing the increase. For three weeks, crude continues to price between $52-$53 a barrel, steady price points not seen since mid-February 2020. Gas prices could continue to increase as crude oil prices remain at these price points.”
• Steve Hayden picked up a permit last week for a 6,047-square-foot building at 2804 Frederica St.
No tenants were listed.
