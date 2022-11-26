Those of us old enough to take advantage of the state’s Homestead Exemption, which lowers the value of our residential property for tax purposes, got a nice present from the Kentucky Department of Revenue this week.
Rising inflation caused the exemption to increase by $5,850 to $46,350.
That means someone 65 or older — or disabled — who owns a $100,000 house would be taxed on $53,650.
This year, 10,543 people in Daviess County qualified for the exemption.
So, starting in January, property taxes for those people will drop by a total of $488.7 million — up from $426.9 million this year.
• Speaking of savings, gas prices continue to drop.
The cheapest in town on Friday was $2.59 — down $2 from the peak last summer.
And for the first time in months, the average price in town — $2.901 — was under $3.
The state average was $3.283 and the national was $3.578.
• Now for the not-so-good news.
A new report from NiceRX says Kentucky has the nation’s sixth-lowest average household income at $72,318.
Mississippi — as in “Thank God for...” — had the lowest at $65,156.
• A new survey from Deloitte says we’re expected to spend an average of $500 each between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
By the way, the report says that “lower-income” now means less than $50,000 a year.
“Higher” is more than $100,000.
• Alexander & Company CPAs PSC is celebrating a century of service to the region.
The company was founded in 1921 by Edward Tubal (E.T.) Alexander, one of the first certified public accountants in the state.
Today, the Owensboro-based company has offices in Owensboro, Evansville, Henderson, Madisonville, Bowling Green, Greenville, Central City and the surrounding area.
