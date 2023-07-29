When Christa Boaz opened the local Honey Do Service franchise, 2125 Breckenridge St., on Aug. 4, 2022, she anticipated to be busy.
But almost a year later, she’s been busier than she even expected.
People were calling before the handyman service even opened.
And today, the business is booked up until September.
“We’ve been crazy busy since we opened,” Boaz said this week. “The name does help. But people call here because they can’t find anyone to do the work they need. A lot say they see our ad in the paper.”
She has three skilled craftsmen and a foreman on staff.
And she’s trying to hire more.
“We’re always hiring,” Boaz said. “We’re pretty picky. You need to have five years experience in carpentry and other handyman services. And we buy good quality materials for our work.”
What’s the most unusual thing they’ve done in the past year?
“The most unusual thing we’ve done is clean out a freezer and then deep clean it,” Boaz said. “That’s not exactly a handyman service, but we did it.”
The national company’s website says it does maintenance, painting, remodeling, exterior services, flooring, carpentry and drywall.
It has 16 locations across the South, according to the website.
And it’s about to celebrate its 21st year in business.
Boaz said her family moved from Owensboro to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with plans to live there.
“I got a job as an office manager for Honey Do,” she said. “I liked it so much that we moved back and got a franchise here. We’re the only one in Kentucky.”
Boaz said, “We stayed in Gatlinburg three years. Gatlinburg is good place to visit, not a good place to live. It’s expensive and crowded. There’s so much traffic and you have to wait to be seated in any restaurant.”
Honey Do Service works in a 30-mile radius of Owensboro, which includes parts of Hancock, Ohio, McLean and Henderson counties.
“This is an excellent location,” Boaz said.
Bernard “Elzie” Blandford operated Blandford’s Drive-In on that corner for 41 years.
“99% of the people in Owensboro know where Blandford’s was,” Boaz said. “We just tell them we’re where Blandford’s was.”
She said, “We’ll be here for 10 years until I can retire. We’ll grow our staff and be the best handyman service in town.”
