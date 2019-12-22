Independence Bank has launched Project Innovation -- an initiative to deliver a better customer banking experience -- and has selected Computer Services Inc. (CSI) as its new financial partner in implementing the initiative. Through this partnership, the bank will be able to offer customers enhanced products and services. Independence Bank implemented CSI's robust product suite to provide upgrades to current products and new digital solutions.
Along with new features such as person-to-person payment options, mobile wallet and debit card management, customers can now experience a seamless, comprehensive digital banking experience online and on mobile devices.
