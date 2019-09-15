Independence Bank has been recognized at the national level by American Banker Magazine as a "Best Bank to Work For" in 2019. Independence Bank was the only Kentucky bank ranked in the top 25, being named 20th out of 85 organizations ranked across the country.
This is the sixth consecutive year that Independence Bank has been recognized as a Best Bank to Work For by the American Banker Magazine.
The program evaluates banks that have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and are a commercial bank, thrift, mutual association, mutual savings bank, savings and loan association or a savings bank. Employees at the organizations complete in-depth questionnaires and have the opportunity to provide honest feedback on a company-wide survey.
The evaluation focuses on eight core categories; leadership and planning, corporate culture and communications, role satisfaction, work environment, relationship with supervisor, train, development and resources, pay and benefits and overall engagement.
