Owensboro-based Independence Bank is now Owensboro's largest in terms of deposits, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s latest summary of deposits report.
As of June 30, the report says, Independence had $831.1 million in local deposits -- up from $607.8 last year.
BB&T, which had been the market leader, was in second place with $661.1 million -- down from $1.02 billion.
No. 3 was U.S. Bank with $354.5 million -- down from $395.9 million.
J.P Morgan Chase Bank was fourth with $206.4 million -- down from $220.9 million.
South Central Bank was fifth with $181.4 million -- up from $177.6 million.
German American Bank was sixth with $122.7 million -- down from $167.8 million.
Old National Bank was seventh with $96.9 million -- up from $92.7 million.
PNC Bank was eighth with $95.7 million -- down from $98.9 million.
Fifth Third Bank was ninth with $72.2 million -- up from $64.1 million.
Republic Bank & Trust was 10th with $60.6 million -- up from $49.4 million.
Limestone Bank was 11th with $36.3 million -- up from $35.5 million.
And Woodforest National Bank was 12th with $563,000 -- up from $480,000.
Total deposits this year were $2.7 billion -- down from $2.9 billion last year.
But the thing to remember is that banks move money in and out of the county as needed.
This is really just a snapshot of the deposits on June 30.
There are 35 bank branches in the county this year -- down from 37 last year.
Louisville-based Limestone Bank announced earlier this year that it is buying the two Owensboro branches of Republic Bank.
So those deposits will be combined next year.
• Kimberly-Clark has been named one of America's Most JUST Companies for 2020, according to Forbes and JUST Capital.
The ranking is for those companies that outperform their peers in the Russell 1000 on issues like fair pay, ethical leadership, good benefits and work-life balance, equal opportunity, social and environmental responsibility, and shareholder return, according to a news release.
• The Pew Charitable Trusts says all states experienced gains in personal income during the past year.
The best-performing state in the second quarter was Washington with 4.7% growth.
The slowest was Nebraska with 1.3%.
Kentucky and Mississippi had the third-lowest growing economies in the quarter at 1.9%, the report said.
• Towne Square Mall says it will soon have two new restaurants.
Ben's Soft Pretzels Prizza offers a combination of pretzel dough and Italian pizza toppings with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of pepperoni, bacon or meatballs.
Tre'Vione's New Orleans Finest Cuisines, a Hawesville restaurant, is also planning a mall location, according to the mall's Facebook page.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
