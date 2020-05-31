Our Chamber of Commerce has existed since 1913. Our team talks about that often here lately as I reflect over the time we have experienced since March. Looking back over the last 107 years, we feel an even deeper responsibility and a sense of duty on our team that is hard to explain. Through that time, our country has experienced a century’s worth of trials: pandemics and diseases that killed predominantly young people, two world wars and a worldwide depression in a span of 30 years followed by other wars, attacks, recessions, natural disasters etc.
Our business community — the majority of our membership — comes from tough stuff. They are survivors. And we are entrusted with that legacy and owe it to the people before us to continue moving forward.
We always talk about this at the Chamber, but I want to reiterate it now more than ever. Over the next few weeks, I ask you to please support your local businesses. These people are our neighbors, the people we sit next to at church, the people who make the special moments in our life memorable, or who come to our homes when we have an emergency. They deserve our support.
This week we are also offering an opportunity to join together.
We hope you were able to join the nearly 8,000 people who tuned in last month for our May Rooster Booster. It was a blast to be together, even if it wasn’t in person.
Make plans to join the Chamber membership and your community for another remote Rooster Booster next Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 a.m.! We welcome our sponsor Western Kentucky University, WKU President Timothy C. Caboni and featured speaker, WKU Football Head Coach Tyson Helton.
As we continue to pull together, reopen and move our community forward, we can’t think of a better way to join each other, catch up on what is going on and share a smile or two. (You never know what Chad has up his sleeve!)
There is no cost to attend the remote June 4 Rooster Booster. You can join us via Facebook Live @gochamber or register to attend via Zoom on our website. Zoom registrants will be emailed an access link and instructions.
We look forward to “seeing” you next week. Everyone is welcome — invite a friend or two! It is another way to stand together and celebrate where we come from and where we are headed.
