The first thing you should know about Joys Cooking Classes and More, 3811 Kentucky 54, is that the owner’s name isn’t Joy.
It’s Ashley Webb.
Joy is her daughter’s middle name.
“My mom’s middle name is Jo and my mother-in-law’s is Joyce,” Webb said. “We named our daughter for them. And we named the business for our daughter.”
The second thing you need to know is that she has cooking classes for everyone from age 6 on.
“I started cooking when I was 5 or 6,” Webb said. “My granny gave me free rein in the kitchen.”
She’ll even take students younger than 6 if a parent stays with them.
When it comes to the business, Webb said, “I give God all the glory. I had always dreamed of owning my own business. I thought it would be a café or coffee shop though.”
She had been a special ed and math teacher and then became a stay-at-home mom.
“I had worked at Beyond the Brim and Creme Coffee House,” Webb said. “I worked at Wheatgrass Juice Bar and it was for sale. I wanted to buy it, but my loan was turned down.”
The next day, she said, Steve Lambert, who owns the building where Joys is located, called her.
“I’ve known him since I was 5,” Webb said. “He said the woman who owned Cooking 101 in this location lives in Tennessee and wanted somebody to take over the business. So, I did that.”
After awhile, she decided to go into business for herself and started Joys.
That was November 2019.
“It was awesome and exhilarating,” Webb said.
And then, the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
And she had to close for two months.
“There were a lot of challenges,” Webb said. “And it was slow for at least a year. But I kept pushing.”
Business finally started pick up last November, she said.
“I have classes now almost every day of the week, mostly at night,” Webb said.
There are classes for kids, classes for teens, classes for adults, private events for families and friends and team-building events for businesses.
“We do a different dish every week,” Webb said.
She said, “It’s fun and entertaining, you learn to cook, you get a meal and food to take home.”
Group classes require at least six people in the group.
“It’s an exciting date night,” Webb said. “You can bring your own alcohol. We’ll light it on fire and flambé it.”
Classes last two to three hours.
“If we had had this when I was little, my granny and I would have been here every week,” Webb said.
Rebecca Westerfield subleases the space for her Becca Bakes.
“So we have ovens now for meatloaf, ziti and bread,” Webb said. “And every Thursday, we’re preparing carry-out food. People can pick it up for lunch or dinner.”
To see what’s available, she said, check her Facebook page and the website — joyscookingclasses.com.
A sign on the wall says, “One day I’m gonna make the onions cry.”
That’s a reference, Webb said, to the fact that she teaches people to slice onions in a way that won’t make their eyes water.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.