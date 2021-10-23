Jay & Antoinette Johnson will celebrate the fourth anniversary of their J’s Good Grub food truck in November.
And it’s been a great four years, they say.
Starting up was expensive, he said.
“There are a lot of hidden things people don’t tell you about,” Jay Johnson said. “It seems like an easy financial thing to do until you get in it and realize it takes a lot to get started and keep it going.”
He said, “In this business, food prices rising and supply and demand aren’t being met due to lack of labor and production issues. So suppliers feel the need to mark up the goods to make up for the loss in labor, which affects a lot of us local mom and pop guys who work hard for every dollar.”
‘Best of both worlds’Johnson said, “I had a passion for cooking and my wife has a passion for business, so when you combine those two things, it becomes the best of both worlds.”
He said, “I always had a vision to do a mobile restaurant and my wife called me one day and said, ‘Let’s go for it’ and we hit the ground running.”
Johnson said, “I’ve been cooking for years in restaurants on post in Fort Knox for the military and I worked in numerous restaurants. And I got overlooked and passed over to become management several times. So, I decided to go a new route and start my own business.”
Antoinette Johnson said her favorite meal is her Klutch Wings in a sauce she makes from a secret recipe.
“You won’t find it anywhere else,” she said. “Jay created it. I perfected it.”
Their Famous Cajun Ranch Fries, which also has a sauce she makes, is also a personal favorite, Antoinette Johnson said.
She said the Famous Cajun Ranch Fries are a best seller on the truck, “but since we launched the new original & spicy chicken sandwich a couple of months back, it’s been a record seller.”
Her husband said, “We don’t actually have a regular route, but we are a favorite when it comes to booking, so our calendar stays full. We do our best to fill in empty spots as people and potential clients email us or call us.”
Working day and nightThe Johnsons said they work day and night with the truck.
“We usually work a lunch shift between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and a night shift from 5:30 to 9 p.m., usually in a neighborhood, at an event or we set up at Jumpin Jacks Marathon at 719 W. Parrish Ave.,” Jay Johnson said.
Last year, when indoor dining was shut down months by the coronavirus pandemic, “It actually increased business for us, because I started a neighborhood movement, setting up in neighborhoods throughout the city and increased marketing for call-ahead ordering,” he said.
Johnson said, “We had hopes of expanding to two food trucks last year, but it was hard to find people to build the truck. We tried to take it out of town to get built, but it sat for months and the guys couldn’t get to it. So we brought it back here in hopes of finding local people to build it.”
Second truckNow, he said, “This year has been going great. We are on track for building the second truck and we’re eyeing a third option in the future. We have a great team. They are A1, dependable go-getters like us.”
Johnson said, “We participated in our first food truck festival last year and it went great. But organization is everything and so is communication. Things could have gone better on the organization end, but it was a great experience. I hope that one day we can host our own food truck festival.”
He said J’s Good Grub goes to several surrounding counties.
“We plan to expand and take on new clients as soon as he have the other truck,” Johnson said.
Some people start with a food truck and then find a brick and mortar location.
“We have no plans for a brick and mortar location,” Johnson said. “But I’m not going to say we haven’t looked at a couple of options recently. But the overpriced real estate market turned us in another direction. We want to keep mobile. The market isn’t right at the moment and we’re not leasing type of people.”
He said people can contact J’s Good Grub at JsGoodGrub@gmail.com.
And the daily schedule is on their Facebook page.
“We also have a Where’s That Foodtruck app that tells our location daily,” Johnson said.
He said they cater weddings, office lunches and employee appreciation days.
“We also offer vegan options as well, something that isn’t too big, but is getting bigger in our area,” Johnson said.
