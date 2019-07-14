Local Realtors had another good month in June.
A total of 156 houses were sold.
That's down from 161 a year ago.
But the houses sold for more money.
The median price last month was $165,500.
That's up from $144,000 a year earlier.
Total sales in June reached $27.6 million -- up from $26.5 million in June 2018.
And houses were selling faster -- an average of 73 days in June and 82 days a year earlier.
-- Ross Dress for Less' new 22,000-square-foot store in Gateway Commons has scheduled its grand opening for 9 a.m. Saturday.
-- Skechers is advertising for employees for a new store in Owensboro Town Center.
That's where Target is.
The ad says the store is scheduled to open in August.
-- Sam's Club announced last week that its Same Day Club Pickup service has been extended to all 589 locations.
Members who place orders at SamsClub.com or the Sam's Club mobile app can pick them up the same day.
-- Schools will be in session this time next month.
But Deloitte's annual back-to-school shopping survey says retailers shouldn't expect a big bump in sales.
The company is projecting an increase of 1.8% to $27.8 billion this year.
That's about $519 for each student from kindergarten through 12th grade.
For college students, the survey expects sales of $25.1 billion -- or $1,362 per student.
-- Speaking of back-to-school shopping, Meijer said last week that it is offering a 15% discount on classroom essentials to teachers.
A news release says that some experts estimate the average teacher spends more than $500 out of his or her pockets each year.
-- Forbes recently named Evansville Teachers Federal Credit Union, which has two Owensboro offices, as Indiana's top credit union.
-- Independence Day might be over, but gas prices were rising locally last week.
On Friday, they ranged from $2.45 a gallon to $2.69.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.