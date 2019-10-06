Happy fall break! If you are reading this, that probably means you are one of us Greater Owensboroans who will be staying behind and actually enjoying the break in temperature that finally came last Thursday night.
This week, there will be less traffic in the mornings on the way to work or your morning coffee stop, and shorter waits at your favorite drive-thrus, restaurants and banks.
It is also a good time to think about our local businesses.
This week, consider treating yourself to a meal or two at your favorite restaurant, or buying something new to wear for fall. Get your oil changed, your tires rotated, buy some mums for the front porch. Make out a list of a local establishment to visit each day this week. There are so many ways to do something good for yourself and, in turn, help your neighbors.
It is also a good week to consider donating time or resources to our shelters and other nonprofits. Food and hygiene materials are always in need this time of year. And when the children are home from school, there are always extra needs.
We also have district soccer tournaments this week for our local boys' and girls' teams that will be without their usual cheering sections.
Here's hoping we have some good weather. If so, I will meet you at the Smothers Park Beach!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.