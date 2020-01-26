When SeniorLiving.org released its study “Best and Worst State Economies in the U.S.” last week, it didn’t hold good news for Kentucky.
The study analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Bureau of Economic Analysis on unemployment rates, wages and gross domestic product.
And only (Thank God for) Mississippi finished lower than we did.
The breakdown of the report said Kentucky was tied for 10th place in unemployment at 4.4%.
We were 38th in lowering the unemployment rate between 2015 and 2019.
Our average annual wage — $43,210 — ranked 45th.
And so did our per capita gross domestic product — $46,717.26.
Massachusetts finished first in the study.
The report said Nebraska was the only state to see an increase in unemployment since 2015.
— Looks like a new Mexican restaurant is coming to Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar & Grill already has its sign up in front of the former PizzAroma location.
The restaurant’s Facebook page says its planning a March opening.
— Casey’s General Stores Inc., which has an Owensboro location on Southtown Boulevard, said last week that it plans to add about 350 new stores during the next three years.
It currently has more than 2,200 locations in 16 states.
— The Bureau of Labor Statistics said last week that union membership in 2018 stood at 10.5%.
That came to 14.7 million people.
In 1983, the first year such data was collected, union membership stood at 17.7 million people.
That was 20.1% of American workers.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
