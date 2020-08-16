MoneyGeek reported last week that Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings were up 53% in July over the same month last year.
And the report said that Kentucky had the sixth highest rate of personal bankruptcy filings in the country.
• Mega Replay, a chain of stores that buys and sells video games, consoles, movies, TV series, Apple products, tablets and laptops among other things, is opening a store in Towne Square North this summer.
• A study by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living says nursing homes are struggling with the pandemic.
The report said that 55% of nursing homes are operating at a loss and 89% are operating a profit margin of 3% or less.
And it said that 72% of nursing homes surveyed said they won’t be able to sustain operations another year at the current pace.
Forty% said they’ll be gone in six months or less.
• A report from Tourism Economics says that nearly half of the 16.9 million jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry were lost in March and April.
Since then, almost 4 million jobs have been created or restored.
But a quarter of the workers in the industry are still unemployed.
• The National Federation of Independent Business says 18% of small business owners say they plan to create new jobs in the next three months.
That up 2 percentage points from June and 17 points from April.
• RCLCO Real Estate Advisors says its research shows that the single-family rental market will likely be under-supplied for the next 10 years.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
