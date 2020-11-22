Kentucky’s unemployment rate rose to 7.9% in October from 5.2% in September and 4.3% a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic continued to affect businesses.
The national rate was 6.9%.
The state said 62,809 people entered the workforce in October.
Of that number, 24,752 found jobs and 38,057 were added to the unemployment rolls.
The hard-hit leisure and hospitality segment added 3,600 jobs in October.
But it’s still down 12,100 jobs from a year ago.
Kimberly-Clark picked up a permit last week for a $1.4-million foundation for a building at 601 Innovative Way.
• On a related note, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that 29.5% of Kentucky businesses have been adversely affected by the pandemic.
• Macy’s pulled out of Owensboro earlier this year.
But the company is still struggling.
It reported last week that it lost $91 million in the third quarter.
• President-elect Joe Biden says he wants a national $15 an hour minimum wage.
And Starbucks said last week that it is moving in that direction.
The company said all employees will receive raises of at least 10% in December.
• Airlines are struggling this fall.
Just as the busy holiday traveling season kicks off, the pandemic is spiking again.
Airlines reported recently that they have lost more than $20 billion this year.
And passenger loads are running at about one-third of the old normal.
• The national hospitality industry is still struggling.
Figures released last week show the national occupancy rate was 43.2% — down 32.7% from a year ago.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.