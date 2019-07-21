Yes, it's still July.
But that doesn't mean retailers aren't already thinking about Christmas.
You'll find Christmas decorations in some stores already.
And Kohl's has already started hiring an "early wave" of seasonal employees in 500 of its stores.
That's double the number of stores that had early hiring last year.
The rest of the stores won't be far behind.
Hiring there begins next month.
Kohl's has said it will hire about 3,000 seasonal workers this year.
• Swedish Match reported last week that sales increased by 6% in the second quarter and operating profit was up 7%.
The new ZYN nicotine pouches, which are produced in Owensboro, are now in 51,000 stores in the U.S., the report said.
• AAA says that gas prices in west central Kentucky are up 6 cents a gallon this week -- and 22 cents over the past three weeks.
Several states in the central U.S. have seen big increases in the past week, the report said.
Indiana is up 15 cents; Illinois, 14 cents; Missouri, 10 cents; Ohio, 10 cents; Michigan, 8 cents; Kentucky, 8 cents; and Nebraska, 7 cents.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
