Leadership Owensboro, a program of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, focuses on educating and engaging individuals to reach their potential and maximize their impact in the community. Each year, individuals are selected through an application process to be a part of the program that has an alumni base of more than 1,000 civic, business and education leaders.
As we prepare each year for a new class, we continually find ourselves asking, “How can this class be any better than the last?” Every graduating class blows our expectations out of the water, and the next year’s class comes in and does it all over again. Every single class that goes through the program sets the bar for the next year, and then each year, the bar is raised higher.
Leadership Owensboro is truly a unique, invaluable experience for all that participate. We challenge you to find one of the class members who graduated last week and ask them to share what the program meant to them. No one can share the value of the program any better.
We often hear graduates of Leadership Owensboro encouraging others to participate in the program. There are three words shared repeatedly in each of those conversations — “so worth it.” For more than 30 years, Leadership Owensboro has carried a rich tradition in our community. Several classes have gone through the program, numerous business connections have been created, positive change has occurred, and friendships have lasted a lifetime.
Thank you to the board members who have come and gone but have always been invested in the mission of the program. Thank you to the elected officials that have supported and carried the ideas developed from classmates. Thank you to the schools, businesses and organizations that have opened your doors (and your hearts) to share your honest successes and struggles with the class. Thank you to the presidents and CEOs who support employees to experience the program year after year. Thank you to every speaker who has prepared content and shared their knowledge and passion with the class. Thank you to each graduate who not only invested themselves into the program and continue to push our community forward, but for also encouraging others to commit to experiencing the program as well.
Because of every single one of you, Leadership Owensboro was, is and continues to be “so worth it.”
Congratulations to the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2020!
• Bill Berry, Owensboro Municipal Utilities
• Jonas Billingsley, Ken-Tron MFG., Inc.
• Courtney Calhoun, Girls Inc.
• Landon Camp, Disaster Team Inc.
• Beth Cecil, City of Owensboro
• Kevin Collignon, City of Owensboro
• Jeremy Crowder, Owensboro Health
• Jared Daugherty, BB&T
• Cori Douglas, Sunrise Children’s Services
• Dwayne Duke, Regional Water Resource Agency
• Niki Frailley, Alexander Thompson Arnold, PLLC
• Stephen Franklin, City of Owensboro
• Reisz Hayden, E.M. Ford
• Chelsea Howard, Evergreen Lawn Care/Weed Man
• Deb Jones, Kentucky Wesleyan College
• Rachel Knott, Owensboro Health
• Blaire Linn-Neighbors, Puzzle Pieces Inc./Employment Opportunities
• Patricia Lovett, Brescia University
• Ryan McDaniel, E.M. Ford
• Olga McKissic, H.L. Neblett Community Center
• Justin Merritt, Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro
• Dr. Jesica Mills, Owensboro Family Pharmacy
• Jill Payne, Simply Therapy/Play Smart Preschool
• Matthew Purcell, Owensboro Insulators, LLC
• Monica Rice, Owensboro Public Schools
• Allyson Sanders, KCTCS/Workforce Solutions
• Becky Shelton, German American Bank
• Skyler Stewart, GRADD
• Karla Ward, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
• Kristin Whitney, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
• Dr. Elizabeth Wilson, Center for Cosmetic and General Dentistry
Visit chamber.owensboro.com/leadership-owensboro/ to learn more information and nominate someone for the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2021!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.