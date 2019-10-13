Home sales in Owensboro continued to soar in the third quarter.
"The local housing market is trending better than statewide numbers," Matt Shown, communications services assistant at the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association, said last week.
"The third quarter came to a strong close with the highest number of units sold in four years for the month of September. Last month, 153 homes were sold with a sales volume of $24.1 million."
Shown said, "Inventory has remained steady over the last four months and closes out this quarter with the lowest September inventory in three years."
A total of 487 homes were sold in the third quarter -- up from 440 during the same period last year.
They sold for $78 million -- up from $68.8 million.
The median price was $147,900 -- up from $142,000.
• Owensboro has five of the 10 largest chicken restaurant chains in the country.
No. 1 is Chick-fil-A, which is also the third-largest restaurant chain of any kind with sales of $10.5 billion, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
No. 2 is KFC.
No. 3 is Popeyes.
No. 4 is Zaxby's.
No. 7 is Raising Cane's.
No. 9 is Church's, which announced an Owensboro location a couple of years ago, but still hasn't built a restaurant here.
• Dollar Tree said last week that it plans to hire more than 25,000 people at its fourth annual Nationwide Hiring Event hosted at both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.
The company said interviews will be conducted at each of its stores from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
They said they will be hiring to fill permanent full-time and part-time positions as store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stockers as well as seasonal help.
• Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches is introducing smaller and less expensive sandwiches.
The $3 Little John sandwiches are six-and-a-half inches long.
The chain's 8-inch sandwich sells for about $5.50.
