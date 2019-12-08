After months of strong sales, the local housing market cooled a bit with the weather in November.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association says 116 homes were sold here in last month -- down from 130 a year ago.
But the median price was $139,200 -- up from $134,950.
Total sales were $17.5 million -- down from $19.7 million last November.
But the average house was on the market 80 days in November -- down from 106 days a year ago.
Matt Shown, communications assistant for the Realtor association, said, "November 2019 paced just ahead of November 2016 and 2017, which were typical for our real estate market. While November 2019 was down from last year, November 2018 was a stronger than normal November for local real estate."
He said pending sales for November were the best for that month in four years.
• By the way, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast predicts that the value of the average home in the U.S. will increase by 5.4% by October 2020.
The average value increased by 3.5% between October 2018 and October 2019, the report says.
• Think rents are high here?
Not according to RefiGuide's study of the most affordable rental markets in America.
The report says that of the 400 cities studied, Owensboro ranks 27th in affordable rentals.
Owensboroans, it said, spend an average of 27.7% of their income on rent.
The national average is 40%, the survey said.
Only one other Kentucky metro -- Elizabethtown-Fort Knox -- made the list.
It was 35th.
• But, here's some bad news.
The website 24/7 Wall St. says the median household income for a family in Kentucky is $62,228.
That's the sixth lowest in the country.
In Kentucky, it says, the income of the middle class ranges between $22,356 and $110,158.
But the cost of living in the state, the report said, is 12.1% less than the national average.
• ShopperTrak says that visits to brick-and-mortar stores and shopping centers on Black Friday were down 6.1% from last year.
They were up 2.3% on Thanksgiving.
But for the two days combined, they were down 3% from last year.
• Been wondering when the new IHOP will open?
The company says Dec. 29 is the target date.
• Yes, the KFC on Kentucky 54 is closed.
But only for a remodel, they say.
It will reopen when the work is done.
• Think there's already a Dollar General everywhere?
You're wrong.
The company says it plans to open 1,000 stores next year, up from 975 this year.
It also plans 1,500 remodels and 80 relocations.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
