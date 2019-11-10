Zillow, an online real estate company, is predicting a housing recession in 2020.
But Owensboro sure isn't seeing one now.
The local real estate market is the hottest in terms of home sales that it's been in four years.
In October, local Realtors sold 140 houses for a combined $22.8 million.
The median price was $142,450.
And the average home was on the market for 83 days.
A year ago, 124 houses were sold for a combined $24.1 million.
The median price was $139,950.
And the average home was on the market for 89 days
• Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen said last week that during the week of Nov. 18, it will give parents of newborns in area hospitals a bundle containing a dozen honey-butter croissants, a homemade chicken pot pie, a broccoli cheese casserole, a hot fudge cake and croissant-inspired baby items, including an infant support pillow, onesie and blanket.
• In 2016, Joe Smith, a southern Illinois entrepreneur, opened Joe's Records in Towne Square Mall.
The store closed in March 2017 and returned that October as Hard Copies.
Last week, it announced on Facebook that Nov. 30 will be its last day in Owensboro.
The store is moving to Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.
• The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will present its annual Business of the Year awards on Jan. 24 at the RiverPark Center.
The deadline for nominations to be submitted is Wednesday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
