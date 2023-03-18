Unemployment was up in Daviess and Hancock counties in January, but down slightly in McLean, Muhlenberg and Ohio counties, the state said this week
Daviess recorded a 4.2% rate — up from 3.6% in December and 3.9% a year earlier.
In Hancock, it was 4.6% — up from 3.6% in December and 4% in January 2022.
McLean saw a rate of 4.4% — up from 4% in December, but down from 4.7% the year before.
Muhlenberg recorded a rate of 6.2% — up from 5.7% in December, but down from 6.4% a year earlier.
And Ohio saw a rate of 5.5% — up from 4.7% in December, but down from 5.6% in January 2022.
• Tuesday Morning is closing 250 of its stores, including the one in Gateway Commons.
This week, it announced that it has retained A&G Real Estate Partners to put all 250 leases up for auction.
No date has yet been set for the bidding.
• A website called Cheapism says it has compiled a list of each state’s most inexpensive and well reviewed restaurants.
For Kentucky, it picked Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn.
The article said, “Southern Living magazine has hailed the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn as the torchbearer of Kentucky burgoo stew, which combines smoked mutton, beef and chicken in a vegetable base. Bowls of burgoo are just $6. Barbecued meat sandwiches start under $5 and come with chips.”
• Building permits issued this week show that CDM Smith picked up one for a 2,100-square-foot metal building at 1901 Ragu Drive.
Cost is listed at $5.8 million.
Hayden Construction picked up one to finish out a 4,052-square-foot building at 3415 New Hartford Road for KORT Physical Therapy.
Cost is listed at $460,000.
And Hayden Construction also picked up a permit to remodel 2,012 square feet at 3245 Mount Moriah Ave. for a Peach Cobbler Factory.
Cost is listed at $52,000.
• Think Dollar General is about through building more stores?
The company says it plans to open another 1,050 stores this fiscal year.
• The website LendingTree says Kentucky has the third-lowest gas prices in the nation.
• Good news from Frankfort.
The state says general fund receipts were up 11.4% last month.
And road fund receipts were up 1.3%
