Unemployment rates rose in 99 Kentucky counties between July 2018 and July 2019, fell in 15 and stayed the same in six, the state said last week.
In the Owensboro area, they rose in Daviess, Ohio and Muhlenberg counties, fell in McLean and stayed the same in Hancock.
The report showed that Daviess saw an increase from 4.1% to 4.4% during that time. But the July rate was the same as the June rate.
In Hancock, the rate was 4.4% both years and 4.3% in June.
McLean fell from 5.2% a year ago to 5% last month. It was 4.9% in June.
Muhlenberg rose from 7.1% to 7.7% over the period. It was 7.5% in June.
And Ohio rose from 5.7% to 6%. It was 5.9% in June.
• Alorica announced on its Facebook page last week that it has raised its starting pay from $12 an hour to $12.50 during the training period and from $12.50 to $13 an hour after that.
The company also said it has "two brand new lines of business."
• IHOP said last week that it expects its new restaurant in Highland Pointe -- between Drake's and Courtyard by Marriott -- to open by the end of the year.
• It's still August, but Halloween Havoc & Fanfare Sports has opened in Towne Square Mall.
• FFO Home (formerly Furniture Factory Outlet) will open its new 23,500-square-foot store in Gateway Commons at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The chain says its prices are up to 50% lower than other furniture stores.
• Let'sTalk.com says its latest survey shows that 7.5% of people 35 to 44 years old are still on their parents' cellphone plan.
• Tractor Supply Company is inviting farmers, craft makers and artisans to its Farmers Market on Sept. 28.
If you're interested, drop by one of the stores or go to TractorSupply.com/FarmersMarket.
• Local gas prices are edging closer to the $2 a gallon level.
On Friday, prices in Owensboro ranged from $2.06 to $2.29 a gallon.
AAA said Owensboro had the cheapest average price -- $2.197 -- of the five cities it surveyed.
Louisville was the highest at $2.613, followed by Bowling Green, $2.375; Paducah, $2.242; and Elizabethtown, $2.201.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
