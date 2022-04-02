For companies that are looking for workers, there may be good news.
The state reported this week that the labor force in Daviess County was at 46,671 people in February.
That’s up from 46,293 in January and 44,506 in February 2021.
And unemployment is still low in the region.
Daviess County saw an unemployment rate of 3.6% in February, down from 3.9% in January and 4.9% a year earlier.
In Hancock, the rate was 3.6% in February, down from 4% in January and 4.9% in February 2021.
McLean’s rate was 4.3% in February, down from 4.7% in both January and February 2021.
Muhlenberg saw a rate of 6.1% in February, down from 6.4% in January and 7.3% a year earlier.
And Ohio was at 5.2%, down from 5.6% in January and 6.4% in February 2021.
• The Spot Coffee and Finery in Williamsburg Square announced on its Facebook page that it will have a second location — inside Meijer beside Ben’s Soft Pretzels — starting May 15.
• Academy Sports + Outdoors, which has 259 stores in 16 states, said this week that it plans to open 80 to 100 stores during the next five years.
• SmartAsset says Daviess County’s gross domestic product — the total value of goods produced and services provided in a country during one year — grew by $160 million last year.
That’s the sixth-best in Kentucky and the 562nd best in the nation, the report said.
• AAA said this week, “After hitting $4.33 on March 11, today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $4.24, which is one cent less than a week ago, 63 cents more than a month ago and $1.38 more than a year ago.”
In Owensboro, the report said, the average was $3.891.
