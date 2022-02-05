The busiest week of Maggie Mills’ year starts Monday.
She and her staff — Rhonda Emmick, Grace Nalley and Ainsley Blakeman — will work 11 days straight, making sure that their customers have all their Valentine’s Day treats.
Mills owns Maggie’s Cakes & More in Lake Forest Town Center on Kentucky 54.
Every Tuesday, they bake 50 dozen cupcakes — the most of the week — because that’s $2 Tuesday.
That’s 600 cupcakes.
But for Valentine’s Day, they bake 100 dozen — 1,200 cupcakes.
But that’s just the start.
Mill’s and her staff also create chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
“The line was out the door last year,” Emmick said.
Mills said they sold 3,200 chocolate-covered strawberries then.
“We’re so busy for Valentine’s Day that my whole family comes in to help,” she said. “Most people buy a dozen cupcakes at a time. We make up gift baskets with flowers, cards, balloons. We’re swamped
all week.”
Mills was apparently born to bake.
“I started baking cakes when I was 16,” she said. “I’ve always had a passion for cakes. I took cake classes at Laval’s Cakes and Candies and I worked at Flying Chef Bakery in college.”
Mills said she opened her first store on Commonwealth Court in May 2011.
“I moved here six years ago,” she said of the store in Lake Forest Town Center.
The store has developed a loyal following.
So, far Mills has had wedding cakes delivered to Tampa, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
“I flew with the cake to Tampa and the people who ordered it drove the other cake 14 hours to Hilton Head,” she said.
Now, that’s loyalty.
Mills said she averages baking 30 cakes a week.
That’s more than 1,500 a year.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
But the oven runs non-stop from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Mills said.
The store also makes cookies, cake pops and other baked goods.
That’s the “& More” in the store’s name.
“Typically, everything is made to order,” Mills said.
Her favorites are strawberry cheesecake cupcakes and strawberry shortcake cakes.
But the best-selling cake, Mills said, is a plain white one.
“I try to create the perfect dessert for parties,” she said.
And, in case you’re wondering, no, Mills does not bake at home.
She gets enough of that at the store.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger- inquirer.com
