Malco awaiting return of blockbusters

After more than a year of being largely in limbo, movie theaters are preparing for a major return of fans in the coming weeks.
And Malco’s Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT in Gateway Commons is one of them.
“We are turning corners,” Karen Melton, vice president and director of marketing for the chain, said Tuesday.
The big summer blockbusters are on the way from Memorial Day to July 4, she said.
Last week, Variety reported, “With coronavirus vaccinations rolling out fast, shuttered theaters are reopening their doors, letting film lovers view previously delayed releases and new films. The year will also see the debuts of long-awaited sequels, such as the horror film ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ starring NBA superstar LeBron James.”
It added, “On March 23, Disney announced an overhaul of its remaining slate of 2021 films. Despite some delays in expected release dates, ‘Black Widow’ will still hit screens come summer. For Broadway fans, June will bring Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical ‘In the Heights,’ featuring a predominantly Latinx cast.”
Also on the horizon are Disney’s live-action “Cruella” and “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Melton said the Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT is currently operating at 75% of capacity.
“Building capacity is based on state directives and actual seating capacity remains under the limits as we continue adhering to the CinemaSafe industry protocols,” she said. “Reserved seating allows for proper social distancing with seats blocked out on either side of guests.”
Melton said studios continue to move release dates around, with some moving up and some moving back.
The 14-screen theater opened in June 2019.
The “Grill” part of the name refers to a menu that as varied as many restaurants, along with beer, wine and cocktails.
That hasn’t been affected by the pandemic, Melton said.
She said, “Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance via malco.com or the Malco app. But in-person purchases are still available at guest services.”
In January, the Memphis Business Journal reported that Malco Theatres’ revenue dropped 90% in 2020 because of COVID-19.
But business is expected to pick up as summer approaches.
Movie theaters in Kentucky were closed in mid-March last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
The local theater reopened on June 15 and then switched to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule on July 3 because Hollywood wasn’t releasing new movies.
It reopened again in late August.
Safety protocols adopted for COVID-19 are listed on the malco.com website.
Hollywood has been releasing some movies on streaming services instead of theaters in recent months or releasing them to both services at the same time.
One of those is “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which arrives at the Owensboro Cinema Grill on Wednesday, March 31, and on HBO Max at the same time.
But HBO Max doesn’t have movie popcorn.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
