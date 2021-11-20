Jennifer McCrystal will celebrate the first anniversary of her Mantled Home: Home Boutique + Design Studio and its sister business, Branch & Field: Workplace Furniture, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at 2750 Keller Road — just east of the intersection of Carter and Keller roads.
Since she opened in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic last year, McCrystal said, “We never had a ‘normal’ like stores that had been open before COVID.”
But she said, “People are discovering us” inside what was once the home of her great-grandparents, William and Virginia Miles, who started Miles Farm Supply.
McCrystal said, “Miles slogan is ‘We grow opportunities’. They grew this opportunity for me. Our slogan is ‘Sow more good’.”
She said she began planning the store in March 2020, about the time the pandemic reached Owensboro, and started remodeling the home in August that year.
She received certificate of occupation the day before she opened.
The name — Mantled Home — comes partly from the Bible.
“In the Bible, a mantle was a piece of cloth that was passed to a new leader,” McCrystal said. “We are constantly passing our mantles on to others. We should be good and take care of other people.”
The home of her great-grandparents was passed to her, she said.
The store offers unique home goods, accessories, furniture and gifts, delivery for funerals and complimentary gift wrapping, McCrystal said.
“We can help with personal shopping,” she said.
And she also does interior design for both homes and businesses.
McCrystal said she goes to The Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market to select her inventory.
“We try to find things that other stores in the area don’t carry,” she said. “We try to add to the community.”
But The Mantled Home just carries a couple of each items.
“We don’t carry as many as a store like Target,” McCrystal said.
Candles are the biggest sellers, she said.
But you can find everything from soup mix to cornbread mix to seasoning in what was once her great-grandparents’ kitchen.
And there’s a wedding registry too.
“I’ve had people from Evansville come in and people from Texas and North Carolina who were here visiting family,” McCrystal said.
Her inventory is on her websites — MantledHome.com and www.branch-field.com.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday — and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday through December.
McCrystal said Janae Lanham is the only other employee, but family members pitch in as needed.
She’s celebrating her anniversary with sales and donating a dining room set to a family in need.
“People can go to our Facebook page and find a link to nominate a family in need,” McCrystal said. “We’re donating a dining room set and we’re asking people to bring in non-perishable goods that we’ll take to the family we select, so they can have a meal at their new table.”
Nominations are accepted through midnight on Dec. 11.
The link for nominations is https://forms.gle/7ZtGgctdovefRRco9.
McCrystal said, “Our belief is to be good stewards of what we have and take care of people by showing others the love God freely extends to us.
“This is Mantled Home’s first birthday and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate it than to kick it off by paying it forward and blessing a deserving family with a Mantled Home dining table and coordinating benches full of food just in time for them to celebrate Christmas.”
People who bring in three or more food items will receive 10% off their total purchase, she said.
