Maria's Cruse Salon, Boutique and Gifts, 1724 Cruse Drive, is like a mini-mall inside a 1,844-square-foot home.
Maria Toth, who bought the building at auction in 2003, calls it a one-stop-shop for brides.
Anne Gonzales sells wedding and prom dresses at her Madison Square Boutique and Bridal.
Cindy Nguyen does full service nail care.
Linda Drwal's Flower Farm LLC offers both silk and fresh flowers and she does alterations and tux rental.
Lorrie Nein's SkinCredible does facial work for brides.
Aysha Malik is a makeup artist.
Toth is a stylist.
And City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright styles hair, caters, sings and performs weddings.
"I've been there close to three years," Smith-Wright said. "I've been a hairdresser for 52 years. I have customers whose hair I've been doing for almost that long. A couple of them come from Ohio County and they don't want to go to anyone else. I work there every other Friday."
Toth, she said, "is doing something new every day. She said 'You cater, you sing, you're licensed to marry people.' So I went in there. It's a one-stop shop.' "
"I like having all these businesses in here," Toth said. "We can all learn from each other. I'd like to have more businesses in here. There are over 100 things that are needed for weddings."
The old house was on Frederica Street until 1986 when Joe Iracane and Bobby Watson decided to build a Dairy Queen there.
Instead of razing it, they moved it back to the Cruse Street side of the property.
Toth said, "Joe Iracane had a diamond store in here, someone gave organ lessons here, it was a dorm for Brescia. It was a lot of things before I bought it."
She said, "I've always liked this location. There's plenty of parking. It's a big roomy house with lots of rooms."
Dairy Queen and Owensboro High School, both nearby, are big drawing cards for the salon and boutique, Toth said.
Gonzales said she started Madison Square, named for her daughter, eight years ago in Leitchfield.
She added the Owensboro location in April and also has a store in South Carolina.
Gonzales said she's giving away two wedding dresses during Shop Owensboro on Nov. 30.
Nein said she's been at Cruse Salon since April.
"We all do something different," she said. "Brides want to have a little facial work. I do that. We have wedding dresses, hairdressers, rent tuxes. It's like having Walmart, Meijer and Menards all in one place."
Nein said she's back in college now to become a nurse practitioner.
"I'm mostly there by appointments," she said. "But if somebody needs something done that day, the salon will call me and I'll come in."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.