Dr. Shanna McGinnis and the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau have a common goal — to make Owensboro a tourist destination.
McGinnis, a pediatrician for 16 years, owns Blue Bridge Homes, a small chain of Airbnbs.
And more tourists mean more business for her.
She and her husband, Dr. Mark McGinnis, own two Airbnb houses in Owensboro and two in Jeffersonville, Indiana.
Shanna McGinnis said, “I want to build the Blue Bridge brand. And I’d like to have a boutique hotel someday.”
With three children and a growing business, she no longer practices medicine.
“One of my goals is to make the houses very Owensboro-proud,” McGinnis said. “I partner with other small businesses. I put Big Turkey Foot Coffee in the houses. The art and décor are from local businesses. And I have a Green River Distilling barrel in this house as a side table.”
She bought her first house in the 2300 block of Cedar Street in September 2021.
Since then, McGinnis has had guests from Africa, Canada and 15 states.
The couple from Africa came to visit family, she said.
A couple from New York came to visit their kids and grandkids.
“They were able to have a sleep-over with their grandkids,” McGinnis said. “We’re helping people make memories.”
A family from Texas came for the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
McGinnis is sitting on the front porch of her Cedar Street Airbnb.
There’s a swing, a rocking chair, two chairs and a small table for guests who want to enjoy the warmish fall weather.
“I wanted to invest in real estate and I’m interested in interior design,” McGinnis said of her decision to buy the houses.
A second house off Tamarack Road was added last spring.
“I enjoy the details,” McGinnis said. “I’d like to get into mid-term rentals — from 30 days to six months. People come for weddings, funerals, sports, work.”
Airbnbs are cheaper than two hotel rooms for families with more than two kids, she said.
“And it’s hard to guarantee adjoining rooms in hotels,” McGinnis said.
Airbnb is a national program that lists available homes, provides some insurance and collects the payment, she said.
“Technology has helped me so much and raised the level of my business,” McGinnis said. “I have smart locks, so there are no keys to keep track of and every guest has a different code.”
Ever wonder where the “air” in Airbnb came from?
The company says that in 2007, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia came up with the idea of putting an air mattress in their living room and turning it into a bed and breakfast in San Francisco.
Daviess Fiscal Court says that the national Airbnb office collects the room tax on local Airbnbs, so it has no way to know how many there are here.
