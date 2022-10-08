Tia Johnson has been cooking “all my life,” she says.
“My mom was a single parent, and I did the cooking while she worked,” Johnson said. “When I was 12, I was cooking for the family. My little brother would cry if it didn’t taste just like our mom’s cooking. So I had to learn fast.”
Johnson was general manager at the local IHOP and started Roadrunner Wings & Things, a food truck, in 2017 to help with a family member’s medical expenses.
Business was great during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
But expenses kept rising.
Three weeks ago, Johnson and her wife, Amanda, opened Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen at 924 Crabtree Ave.
The neighborhood diner caught on quickly.
All 30 seats were full at noon on Monday.
The location is a touchstone in local civil rights history.
In the summer of 1972, when it was Jim’s Little Dairy Bar, two girls — one Black, one white — got in a fight.
Racial unrest in the city’s West End followed.
But it resulted in something positive with the city creating the Owensboro Human Relations Commission that September.
The diner also celebrates a small town for working men and women that was created in 1892 by Robert M. Conway.
Mechanicsville was just west of Owensboro, but the city soon annexed it.
There were six industries there then — a canning factory, brick and sewer pipe company, chair factory, cotton mill, woolen mill and a steam shingle mill, which combined created 465 jobs.
The neighborhood is home, Johnson said.
“I grew up on 10th Street and we would come down here a lot to get ice cream,” she said.
For the past 15 years, the restaurant had been Mendy’s Kitchen.
But it closed in July and Johnson couldn’t wait to move in
“Business has been good,” she said. “I play oldie’s music and have pictures of basketball stars of the ’80s on the wall. People sit and talk about the players.”
Waffles, home-made burgers and the daily special are the best sellers, she said.
Johnson and her wife are the only employees now.
But, she said, “Her daughter and her friends come in to help sometimes.”
Johnson said, “I’m very blessed. I want people to feel like they’re home.”
One lesson she’s learned in life, she said, is that “anybody can do anything they set their mind to.”
