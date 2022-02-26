Crystals have fascinated humans for thousands of years.
And they still fascinate them today.
Megan Toomey is among the millions who treasure them.
In 2017, she and Jacob Pendley opened The Spot Coffee & Finery at 217 Williamsburg Square.
He did the coffee.
She did the finery.
But by March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic reached Owensboro, Toomey decided that she wanted to start her own business, dealing in crystals and other things.
Then, the pandemic hit and she waited tables until Nov. 23.
That’s when Toomey opened Meta Crystal, a metaphysical retail shop, in a yoga studio on St. Ann Street downtown.
In October, she moved the store into a house at 2316 Veach Road.
“One of our jewelry makers at The Spot suggested that I start selling crystals,” Toomey said. “And I really fell in love with it. They’re really cool.”
The store also carries books about meditation, yoga and numerology.
There are tapestries, little bags for crystals, cards that describe the properties of crystals, lots of different types of crystals, hanging plants with crystals, headbands, backpacks, tarot cards, incense, candles, a lot of jewelry and seed packets with tarot messages.
Seeds include sunflowers, herbs, flowers, tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes and fennel among others.
For people who are interested in tarot card readings, Toomey has a group tarot reading session at the store at 10 a.m. Sunday.
There’s a $5 charge.
She said there’s a misconception about the Death card.
It doesn’t mean that the person is about to die, Toomey said.
It could signal the end of something in the person’s life.
And if it’s the end of something bad, the news could be good, she said.
Toomey also has a class on how to use crystals — Crystals 101 — from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The $15 fee includes three crystals, a card explaining them, a bag to put them in and an herb that’s used for cleansing, she said.
The store also has self-development meetings on Thursday nights.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
“I just wanted to do this,” Toomey says of the business. “If you can find something you’re passionate about and enjoy it, you should try to make it your livelihood.”
Later this year, she hopes to have a mobile shop up and running so she can take it to festivals and other public gatherings.
