“This has been a helluva time to try to open a business,” Drew Aud said Tuesday as he put new strings on a fiddle in his Midtown Music store, at 2125 Triplett St., next door to Deloris’ Cafe.
He opened the store on Nov. 9.
“We had a really good Christmas season,” Aud said. “And then, in March, we got shut down for 10 or 11 weeks by the coronavirus.”
Now, six weeks or so after he reopened, Aud said, “The problem we’re having now is getting product. So many of the manufacturers have been closed. There are a lot of backorders on strings, picks, tuners and cables.”
With musicians having more time to practice these days, he said that mini practice amplifiers are becoming popular.
The average customer, Aud said, is looking for accessories.
The 2,500-square-foot store offers electric and acoustic guitars, amps, custom-built guitars, accessories, sound installation, repairs, strings and gear rental.
“Acoustic guitars are doing well,” Aud said. “It helps that we’re in the heart of bluegrass country.”
He said, “We offer music lessons on banjo, mandolin, Dobro, upright bass, acoustic and electric guitar, drums and vocals.”
Mike Hobson teaches the bluegrass instruments.
Mike Moseley teaches guitar and drums and Mike Tanner “is the guitar guru,” Aud said.
LaTasha Shemwell teaches vocals.
“I’ve had students from 6 to 83,” Aud said. “I think the older ones just want to get out of the house these days.”
He’s coming up on his 20th anniversary in music.
“I was 8 years old when I first visited a music store,” Aud said. “My mother took me to Gordy’s Owensboro Music Center and bought me a guitar for Christmas. And in January that year, I started taking lessons. January will be 20 years behind the guitar.”
He later worked as Gordy Wilcher’s manager and instrument technician at Owensboro Music Center for five years — until it closed last year after 46 years.
Aud plays in the band Insulated, which has performed as far away as Key West and New Orleans, but mostly works here, in Evansville, Henderson and southern Illinois.
“We’ve mostly been working as acoustic duos in a few restaurants during this (pandemic),” he said. “With the capacity in restaurants so low, it’s not economically feasible for a lot of them to have music now.”
Aud said he’s pleased with his location on Triplett Street next to Old Hartford Road.
“This is a very good location,” he said. “22,000 cars a day drive by here.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
