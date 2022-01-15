Justin O’Bryan is a man who likes to stay busy.
He’s worked at Mizkan America, which most people still call Ragu, for 11 years on the white sauce line.
And on Jan. 5, 2021, O’Bryan launched Owensboro Mobile Mechanic, a company whose motto is “We Come To You.”
“I do oil changes, brakes, belts, hoses, tune ups,” he said. “I can come to your house and do it. I can do it at your place of work, if the company allows me to. I can even do it while you’re shopping. I’m doing a brake job at Kroger for someone who works there.”
O’Bryan said, “I’ve been working on cars since I was 13.”
He started at Falloway’s Auto Sales, working for his cousin.
“I was doing detail work, cleaning cars and doing oil changes,” O’Bryan said.
The coronavirus pandemic has killed a lot of businesses.
But it’s also created some.
“I started this because of COVID,” O’Bryan said. “When COVID hit, a lot of people didn’t want to go to a shop to get their cars worked on.”
One day a buddy asked if O’Bryan could come over and help him work on his car.
“That’s when I realized I could do this for other people, too,” he said. “So, I went out, bought the trailer and started the business. I work on this when I’m not at Ragu.”
That means some weeks, he’s working on cars on Monday, Tuesday and Friday.
And some weeks, he’s doing it on Wednesday and Thursday.
Before O’Bryan started at Mizkan America, he worked for 10 years at O’Reilly Auto Parts, the last five as manager.
“I always worked on cars in my spare time,” he said.
O’Bryan said he gets every other weekend off.
“But that’s my family time,” he said. “I try not to work then.”
“Business has been good,” O’Bryan said. “The holidays are slow and when it’s raining; people think I’m not working. But rain doesn’t stop me.”
He said, “I don’t do engine work. I leave that to the shops.”
O’Bryan said he’s running a special of $25 off on brake jobs through March.
“It’s very convenient,” he said. “You don’t have to spend an hour at some shop to get your oil changed and you don’t have to get a ride to work.”
He said, “People can call or text me at 270-570-2417 or message me on Facebook.
O’Bryan said he works primarily in Owensboro, “but I will go to Hancock and McLean counties.”
