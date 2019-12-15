Murphy Appliance began life in 1948

Murphy Appliance, 2225 New Hartford Road, has deep roots.
The company began life in 1948 as Griffin Appliance, a spinoff from Griffin Electric, a company created in 1929 by William Griffin, Glover Cary and William Miller.
It was at 225 St. Ann St. at the time.
In 1952, Edward L. Murphy, who had managed the store for Griffin, bought the appliance business and changed the name.
In November 1955, Murphy moved from the small store from downtown to what the Messenger-Inquirer called a 12,000-square-foot "ultra-modern structure on the "new Hartford Road."
Today, the address is 2225 New Hartford Road.
When it opened, the store advertised a drive-in window for people to drop off small appliances for repair.
A few years later, Bob Sherriff and Douglas Funk, employees of the store, bought the business.
Today, Sherriff's son, Keith, Doug Payne and Beth Hicks own the company.
Payne said Murphy Appliance carries a $250,000 inventory of refrigerators, ranges, washers, dryers, microwaves and dishwashers.
"I've been here 23 years," he said. "There are a lot more bells and whistles on appliances today."
A lot of appliances, Payne said, "now use WiFi to connect to people's phones. I can turn my range at home on from my phone to preheat on my way home. That's a nice feature."
The high-tech appliances are still a low percentage of the company's sales, he said.
"But they're growing each year," Payne said.
He said, "We have a lot of repeat customers. Some say their parents and grandparents bought from us."
"Our big thing is service," Sherriff said. "We service what we sell. That separates us from a lot of the others."
The 12-person staff includes three full-time service people, four full-time delivery people and one part-time delivery person.
"Doug and I both did service work in the past," Sherriff said. "Back then, we used wrenches and screwdrivers. Now, with all the electronics, we can't do it ourselves."
With appliances, Payne said, "It's like they say, you get what you pay for. If you look at prices from 20 years ago, they're about the same as today. The only way they can do that is to make them cheaper."
Actually, prices haven't changed much from 1948.
A Griffin Appliance ad from that year offers a Bendix automatic washing machine for $199.95 -- down from $229.95.
But, with inflation factored in, that washing machine would cost $2,133.97 today.
Payne said that after 64 years in the same location, it's hard to think about moving.
"We thought about going to Kentucky 54," he said. "But everybody knows where we are. And our costs here are so much lower."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.