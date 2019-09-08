My Mechanic gaining reputation

Sara Harley Howard grew up around Harley's Auto Service, 430 Leitchfield Road.
By the time she was 8 or 9, she was picking up trash and running errands for her father, Del Harley, and her uncle, Darrell Harley.
As an adult, Howard worked in the office there for seven or eight years.
Jason Burge worked at Harley's for 18 years as a mechanic.
But last year, the two decided to go out on their own.
They opened My Mechanic at 1702 Triplett St. and quickly began making a name for themselves.
And in June, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer placed My Mechanic second in both the oil change and auto service categories of the Readers' Choice Awards.
That's pretty fast acceptance.
"We've been blessed," Howard said. "We've had a lot of support from other shops and from our customers. We're all here to help each other."
She said she and Burge decided to go out on their own because "it's going to be a long time before we can retire and we wanted to work for ourselves."
"I was mowing yards and getting tired of that," Burge said. "I went to Harley's and they started me out sweeping, stocking oil and taking out the trash. Then, they taught me to change oil and gradually trained me to do it all. I thank them for that."
Howard and Burge moved into the former River City Tire location on Triplett, Howard said, because "the place was available and set up right. There aren't many buildings in town set up like this."
But, she said, "It's a great location. We're glad we found it."
Besides Howard and Burge, there are three employees.
Randall Majors has been there since the first day.
Derrick Terry came later.
"Keith Lyons just got out of high school and we're training him the way I was trained," Burge said.
"Our goal is to provide the best service, treat people like we would want to be treated and do quality work," Howard said.
Burge said the business has gone from mechanical to electronics in the 18 years he's been a mechanic.
"Shade-tree mechanics are disappearing," he said. "They can't do the work today."
"It's mostly electronics and computers," Howard said. "We have to keep going to classes and getting new equipment to keep up."
"Our parking lot is full," Burge said. "We're truly blessed. Everything has been from word of mouth."
Other shops refer people to them, he said.
"We all try to work together," Burge said. "There's enough business to go around."
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.