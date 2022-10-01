OWENWS-10-01-22 ON POINT

Darlene Boyden stands inside her On Point Nail & Lash Studio on Tuesday at 119 W. Third St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

When Darlene Boyden was 8 or 9 years old, “my best friend’s sister had a bottle of orange nail polish and I put it on my nails,” she recalled. “My mother was furious and I was grounded for a week. But it didn’t stop my fascination with nails and nail polish.”

Today, Boyden owns On Point Nail and Lash Studio, 119 W. Third St.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.