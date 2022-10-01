When Darlene Boyden was 8 or 9 years old, “my best friend’s sister had a bottle of orange nail polish and I put it on my nails,” she recalled. “My mother was furious and I was grounded for a week. But it didn’t stop my fascination with nails and nail polish.”
Today, Boyden owns On Point Nail and Lash Studio, 119 W. Third St.
“I’ve been here two years as of the end of August,” she said. “Downtown is a great location. This is the best move I could have made.”
Despite her love for nails, the Chicago native hadn’t planned a career as a nail tech.
“I had been going to college, studying marketing management for two years,” she said. “My best friend had gone to nail school. I was always fascinated with nail polish and nails, so I signed up for nail school. It took 400 hours, about four months.”
That was more than 30 years ago.
Historians say the first American nail salon — then called a manicure parlor — opened its doors in 1878 in New York City.
“But it was really starting to get big by the time I got in,” Boyden said.
She started doing lashes just before the coronavirus pandemic hit, she said.
“It’s another great addition to what I do,” Boyden said. “Lashes are very big right now.”
Some historians date eyelash extension back 3,500 years to Egypt.
But the popularity has been growing in recent years.
Boyden was a military wife for 27 years.
Her late husband was stationed in Nebraska and Maryland during those years.
When he retired, they moved to Owensboro three years ago.
“I’ve been licensed in five states,” Boyden said. “I’ve taught nail technology in Delaware. And I’ve been a nail design educator.”
Nail designs are more popular around Halloween, Christmas and weddings, she said.
“There’s no such thing as too much bling,” Boyden said..
“I’m an award-winning nail tech,” she said. “I’ve been in the Top 10 nationally for three consecutive years and five years in the Top 25. I’ve been featured in Nails Magazine and on the advisory board of Nail Biz magazine.”
Boyden said she was the first nail tech to serve on the cosmetology board in Illinois.
“Continuing education is very important,” she said. “I go to 10 hours of training every two years even though it’s not required.”
She said, “Sanitation and disinfection have always been important, even before the pandemic. There are certain diseases that affect the fingernails. If we notice them, we can tell people that they might want to get checked.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.