Dining is in the news this week.
• Drake's, which calls itself "a restaurant that loves beer and a bar that loves food," will open its Owensboro restaurant at 11 a.m. Monday at 3050 Highland Pointe Drive near Cheddar's.
A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
The restaurant features weekly trivia, shuffleboard, corn hole and a live DJ on the weekends.
The menu features hand-pressed burgers, mini sandwiches, Sriracha wings, build-your-own tacos and sushi.
• On Thursday, Moe's Southwest Grill will open at 11 a.m. at 2065 E. Parrish Ave.
That's the same strip center as the new McAlister's Deli.
The restaurant says it will be giving away free food for a year to the first 50 people in line at 11 a.m.
That includes one burrito a week for 52 weeks.
Also on Thursday, the restaurant will offer $5 entrees for everyone and free Moe's swag while supplies last.
• The Cadillac Restaurant & Grecian Pizza at 1311 W. Second St. will reopen Nov. 1 with a "new and improved menu and atmosphere."
The Cadillac opened in early November 1954 -- 65 years ago.
Grecian Pizza opened in June 1971 at 2600 W. Second St.
The two restaurants later merged.
• While we're talking about food, Owensboro has five of the "Top 10 Pizza Chains" in the country, according to Nation's Restaurant News.
Papa Murphy is No. 6 on the list.
Papa John's is No. 4.
Little Caesar's is No. 3.
Pizza Hut is No. 2.
And Domino's is No. 1.
MOD Pizza, by the way, was No. 11.
• And Kroger is adding restaurants to some of its stores.
Tony Packo's is going into two Ohio supermarkets, Eli's Barbeque is in three, Kroger has its own Kitchen 1883 in a few stores and there's a food court with five restaurants in downtown Cincinnati.
• Swedish Match picked up a permit recently to expand its parking lot by 38 spaces.
• The Owensboro Convention Center has won a Readers' Choice Award from ConventionSouth for the fourth time.
A total of 337 meeting sites and destinations in the South were honored including 12 more in Kentucky.
• Finder.com says pumpkins are cheaper this fall.
It says Americans are expected to spend $377.23 million on pumpkins this fall.
That's down from $575.26 million last year.
It says the average price of a pumpkin this year is $2.60 -- down from $3.89 last year.
