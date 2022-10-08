Work has started on building a new street into The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica St. from Tamarack Road.
That’s the old Texas Gas property.
The original site plan called for extending Fairfax across Frederica into the development.
That was done several years ago.
The plans also called for extending Monticello across Tamarack to link with Fairfax near the old Texas Gas Building.
That’s the work that just started.
I’m told the street is being built to accommodate a new business that will be locating there soon.
An announcement should come soon, I’m told.
• They say OPEC is cutting production of oil to raise the price.
But that hasn’t hit the pumps here yet — or at least as of Friday morning.
You could still find gas as low as $2.92.
AAA said the average price here was $3.213.
The state average was $3.485 and the national average was $3.891.
• Consumer confidence rose in September, according to the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index.
It increased to 108.0 from 103.6 in August and reached its highest level since April.
Asked if they expect their incomes to increase, 18.4% said “yes.”
And 14.3% said they expect their incomes to drop.
• People are continuing to shop despite high inflation and rising interest rates.
The National Retail Federation says retail sales were up 0.3% in August over July and 9.1% over the same month last year.
“Consumers have become cautious — but they have not stopped spending,” Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the NRF, told ChainStoreAge.com. “Growth is not as high as last year, but households continue to spend each month as more jobs, wage growth and savings backstop their finances and help them confront higher price.”
He added, “economists say a recession — if there is one — will likely be mild.
• The website doxoINSIGHTS says the average Owensboro household pays $1,654 a month for the 10 most common household bills.
It adds that the household expenses in Owensboro, on average, are 17.4% lower than the national average of $2,003, and 1.7% higher than the state average of $1,627.
Owensboro, the site says, ranks 28th among the state’s most expensive cities.
And considering that we’re the fourth largest city, that’s a good thing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.