• Affordable Care Health Insurance’s Scott O’Bryan was nationally recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a member of the 2020 Marketplace Elite Circle of Champions.
O’Bryan enrolled 100 or more consumers during the open enrollment period for health coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace, earning him the Elite designation.
