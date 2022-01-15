The old Macy’s store at Towne Square Mall is in the process of being sold, Jim Estes, the Realtor who’s handling the sale, confirms.
But he said it will be another 45 days before he can release the name of the buyer.
I’m betting on Ellis Entertainment, the company that owns Ellis Park in Henderson.
The company said in October that it plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
The old Macy’s store has 80,000 square feet and seven acres.
The retailer moved out of Owensboro in January 2020.
That summer, a group of local investors bought the building, which is not part of the mall, for $1.25 million with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
But the city, county and Owensboro Health decided to put in a new floor at the Owensboro Convention Center to create an indoor sports complex there.
Jeff Inman, general manager of Ellis Park, would only say, “We’re getting very close to wrapping up a deal. Holidays slowed some items down.”
Guess we’ll know more next month.
• Jamaican Vibe Restaurant is going into the shopping center at 2845 W. Parrish Ave., according to building permits.
• I’m hearing unofficially that Chick-fil-A’s second Owensboro location will likely be going into the former IDK-Bob Evans location in front of the Walmart on Kentucky 54.
• The state says that in 2021 Kentucky shattered the all-time record for investment and job creation — with 264 private-sector new-location and expansion projects committed to invest more than $11.2 billion and create more than 18,100 full-time jobs.
• German American Bank says it has completed its merger with Citizens Union Bank of Shelbyville.
• Big Lots has set a goal of $8 billion to $10 billion in sales this year and the opening of approximately 500 new stores.
The discount chain currently operates 1,431 stores in 47 states.
It reported net sales of $6.2 billion for fiscal 2020.
• Envision Contractors recently picked up a building permit for the foundation of the hotel and apartment complex it plans to build at 560 W. Second St. — across from the Owensboro Convention Center. Cost of the foundation — $2 million.
• Owensboro-based Jagoe Homes has announced plans to build Westridge Commons, a new community on Evansville’s westside.
The single-family community is located off the Lloyd Expressway and Strueh Hendricks Road
in Evansville.
klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7301
