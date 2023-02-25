Troy Ratliff’s business is going to the dogs.
His On The Go Studio is a mobile grooming studio in a trailer that he takes to the customer’s home.
It’s convenient for them and he enjoys being out of an office.
Ratliff said dogs have always been part of his life.
The Thruston native said, “We raised dachshunds and shelties when I was a kid, so I’ve been around dogs all my life.”
But his business isn’t exclusively dogs.
“I do some cats,” he said. “And I’ve cut rabbits’ nails.”
But Ratliff said he didn’t know that grooming was even a job until his brother enrolled in the Nash Academy, a dog grooming school in Lexington.
He enrolled in the school too and taught there for awhile.
But in 2006, he and his wife returned to Owensboro to raise a family.
They have seven children today.
Ratliff started the mobile grooming studio in 2006.
Business has been great, he said.
“We’re pretty booked,” Ratliff said, “but we can take a few more small dogs.”
He said he travels as far as McLean and Ohio counties, but mostly stays in Daviess County.
“I had two trucks, but the other groomer had to quit because of health reasons,” Ratliff said. “It’s hard to find to find groomers. But if anybody is interested, they can contact me.”
He also owns Alpha Grooming Products, a business that sells grooming products online.
Ratliff started it in 2013.
“I design everything,” he said. “I go to a lot of trade shows to promote it.”
Doodles are very popular today, Ratliff said.
“When I get a call from someone with a new dog, I always ask what kind of Doodle it is,” he said. “They say, ‘How did you know?’ ”
Doodles are poodle mixes with other purebred dogs.
And there are more than 40 types today.
Ratliff’s web page says his services include personalized trims and shaves with parasite removal, cleaning footpads, trimming and filing nails and cleaning teeth among other things.
Zippia.com says there are more than 175 mobile pet groomers in the country.
