The three acres that are home to Tally's Towing & Recovery at 1107 Wing Ave. are filled with scores of vehicles.
But two stand out.
There's the 50-ton Rotator wrecker that's powerful enough to lift a semi -- or a school bus.
And there's the TallyMater, a well-rusted 1953 Ford-250 pickup that looks like a live version of Tow Mater from Pixar's 2006 "Cars" and its sequels.
Nathan and Victoria Talabay Meadors opened Tally's Towing in October 2001.
The name is a contraction of her maiden name and honors her parents, Victor and Rosemary Talabay of Hammond, Indiana.
"My husband's been in trucking his whole life," Victoria Meadors said. "He started driving a coal truck. We've had more than 30 trucks on the road. Then, he got into roadside service with a little van and built it into this. We have a lot of national companies that are clients."
The company has about 20 employees today.
Last year, the Meadors bought the Rotator, which resembles a crane on wheels.
Car and Driver calls the Rotator "the biggest, baddest wrecker made in America."
Victoria Meadors said they bought the 36-foot long wrecker in October 2018.
"It can lift up to 50 tons, rotate it and put it on another truck," she said. "And it keeps one lane of the highway open while we work."
The Rotator, Meadors said, can even lift a garbage truck.
"We've used it for training with the Green River Firefighters," she said. "If a car is wedged under a semi, it can lift the semi so rescuers can get to the car."
If a vehicle is in a ditch behind a guardrail, Meadors said, it can extend an arm over the guardrail and lift the vehicle back over the guardrail and onto the road.
Justin Hart, their son-in-law, and Nathan Meadors are the only ones who operate the Rotator.
Hart said it can be operated by remote control from up to 150 feet away.
The Rotator, he said, can lift anything that travels the roads of America.
And depending on what's in a railroad boxcar, it can sometimes lift them too, Hart said.
If you're wondering, it gets about 4.5 to 5 miles to the gallon on the road.
Then, there's the TallyMater.
Chad Powell found it parked on private property in sight of the highway.
He tried for several years to purchase the ancient vehicle for Tally's and was finally successful this fall.
The animated truck was based on a 1956-57 International Harvester, but the Ford looks like a reasonable facsimile.
The folks at Tally's painted eyes on the windshield and mounted three white teeth on the grill.
The tires are flat and the truck hasn't been licensed since 1985.
But that's OK.
Tally's just plans to use it in parades and for showing to school groups.
It made its debut in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 9.
And it and the Rotator were both scheduled to appear in Saturday night's Christmas Parade downtown.
The company also does road service and truck and trailer repair.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.