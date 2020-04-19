Every day, we are one day closer to the end of this. That is what we keep reminding ourselves at home and in our work. We know that this will not last forever. As time wears on and we are increasingly living through these days, so wears our patience.
And it is our role as a Chamber to be part of the team that helps Greater Owensboro get through it. These times are tough for everyone in one way or another — but for many, they are unbelievably trying, and we want to make sure that we ALL get to the other side.
We have heard from many of our businesses who have successfully received money from the now-depleted Paycheck Protection Program funds and the Economic Injury Disaster Loans Programs. However, we have also heard from many more of our small businesses who are in great need of assistance and have not received it. We are hopeful that there will be a time soon when more funds are allocated for both the PPP and EIDL Funds — something we are advocating for daily. Thankfully, until that time, there are additional opportunities for relief.
Just this week, Green River Area Development District announced the COVID-19 Business Relief Working Capital Loan Program. Details of this program can be found at GRADD.com or on the Chamber’s website.
The United States Chamber of Commerce Foundation has announced the Save Small Business Fund offering $5,000 grants to businesses that employ between 2-20 and that have been harmed financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process is quick, should only take about 10 minutes and requires only the business’ W-9 form. The application will open on Monday, April 20 at 2 p.m. Learn more at savesmallbusiness.com.
We know that these opportunities won’t cover expenses that are hitting our small businesses, but we hope they’ll help bridge immediate financial needs. Next week we hope to have additional opportunities to announce for other partners.
In the meantime, as a community we can continue to support our small businesses who are opened. We can continue to treat ourselves to carry-out knowing we are helping businesses who are providing new ways to feed us. We can continue to remember that the sacrifices of social distancing and staying at home are nothing compared to the sacrifices of the health care workers and all of the people we are relying on to make our lives comfortable during this time.
We can also look for the good. Because it is all around us. Last Friday, our Chamber rolled out GO Together … Greater Owensboro Together. This segment highlights acts of kindness all over our community. And believe me, there are too many to name. Check it out on Facebook or Instagram at @gochamber. And please tag us in posts of businesses, organizations and people going above and beyond to serve.
We are another day closer to the end of this. And we will get through it together.
