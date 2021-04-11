We did OK — not great, but OK — in a recent study of how wages compare with home prices.
Online Mortgage Advisor looked at metropolitan areas where property prices have outgrown local wages in the last five years.
The study looked at what percentage of homes for sale in February in each city could be bought by a single person and by a couple.
In Owensboro, it said, a single person could afford to buy 45.3% of properties for sale.
And a couple could afford 91.5%.
• Technomic’s 2021 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report said recently that the top 500 U.S. chain restaurants saw sales drop by $27 billion last year — more than 8% from 2019.
Companies that fared the best, the report said, were those that had drive-through and delivery, like McDonald’s, Chick-fil-A and Domino’s.
Other winners were Wingstop, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Raising Cane’s Chicken Tenders.
Wendy’s was another success story, the report said.
• Another study by Zenreach says that since Jan. 1, foot traffic to restaurants has increased 47.42% from a year ago.
Of course, most dining rooms were closed this time last year.
• Mother’s Day, like most holidays, got put on hold last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the National Retail Federation says with vaccinations escalating and the number of COVID-19 cases dropping in much of the country, people are ready to celebrate again.
An NRF survey says we’ll spend an average of $205 on Mother’s Day gifts and celebrations this year.
Electronics, housewares, gardening tools and books are expected to see a “significant boost” this year, the report said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.