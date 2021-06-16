Parade of Homes coming Saturday

The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 63rd annual Parade of Homes returns Saturday and Sunday — and again on June 26-27.
It comes during the biggest boom in home building in Daviess County since the Great Recession.
There are only 13 homes — six by Jagoe Homes — in the Parade this year.
That’s the smallest number in decades.
But Richard Stallings, executive director of the HBAO, said that’s a result of problems with the supply system, a labor shortage, escalating costs and the fact that homes are selling so fast that they’re not available for the Parade.
“We’re seeing the highest production in more than a decade,” he said. “Permits for new homes during the first five months of the year are up 32% over last year.”
Last year was up 9% over 2019 — which was 22% over 2018, Stallings said.
The number of homes being built could be even higher, he said, if there weren’t so many problems in the supply chain with companies that provide the various parts for new homes struggling to ramp up from the coronavirus pandemic and meet increased demand.
Stallings said seven builders are represented in the Parade this year.
There’s everything from model homes to custom homes for people to tour, he said.
There’s been a shortage of existing homes on the local market for more than a year now.
And more people are turning to new construction.
Stallings said the 2,000-square-foot home has become the new norm in recent years.
He said he expects the Parade to attract crowds of people again this year because people are either thinking about moving or are looking for ideas for remodeling.
There is no charge to tour the homes.
The Parade’s roots date back to Oct. 11, 1959, when the Home Builders Association introduced the concept to the community in an effort to stimulate home buying.
There was only one home that year, and it was built by a committee.
Last year, there were 16 homes.
In 2019, there were 22.
The record was 29 in 2007, just before the Great Recession hit.
In some years, more than 2,000 people have visited some of the more spectacular homes over the two weekends.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Here are the homes on this year’s Parade:
1. Jagoe Homes
2601 Central Park Court
Central Park
2. Jagoe Homes
1724 Celebration Circle
4200 — off Old Hartford Road
3. Jagoe Homes
2250 Deer Valley Blvd.
Deer Valley
4. Jagoe Homes
2388 Monroe Ave.
Bluegrass Commons
5. Jagoe Homes
2338 Watson Circle
Bluegrass Commons
6. Paul Martin Builders
1611 Cary Court
Off Griffith Avenue
7. Ballard Construction
6332 Springwood Drive
Woodland Ridge
8. Jagoe Homes
3832 Brookfield Drive
Brookfield
9. Homes by Benny Clark
1588 Barclay Ave.
Summit Estates
10. KSB Living
5450 Hollow Cove
Park Haven (Graham Lane)
11. Building by Wayne Baker
4230 Eagle Ridge Court
Eagle Crest Estates
12. Thompson Homes
3712 Saddle Bend
Saddle Pointe
13. Thompson Homes
3706 Saddle Bend
Saddle Pointe
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
