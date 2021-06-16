Parade of Homes coming Saturday

Joanne Tilford, a new home consultant, looks at a brochure Tuesday inside a Jagoe Homes model home at 1724 Celebration Circle. The home is in the Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 63rd annual Parade of Homes this Saturday and Sunday.

The Home Builders Association of Owensboro’s 63rd annual Parade of Homes returns Saturday and Sunday — and again on June 26-27.

It comes during the biggest boom in home building in Daviess County since the Great Recession.

There are only 13 homes — six by Jagoe Homes — in the Parade this year.

That’s the smallest number in decades.

But Richard Stallings, executive director of the HBAO, said that’s a result of problems with the supply system, a labor shortage, escalating costs and the fact that homes are selling so fast that they’re not available for the Parade.

“We’re seeing the highest production in more than a decade,” he said. “Permits for new homes during the first five months of the year are up 32% over last year.”

Last year was up 9% over 2019 — which was 22% over 2018, Stallings said.

The number of homes being built could be even higher, he said, if there weren’t so many problems in the supply chain with companies that provide the various parts for new homes struggling to ramp up from the coronavirus pandemic and meet increased demand.

Stallings said seven builders are represented in the Parade this year.

There’s everything from model homes to custom homes for people to tour, he said.

There’s been a shortage of existing homes on the local market for more than a year now.

And more people are turning to new construction.

Stallings said the 2,000-square-foot home has become the new norm in recent years.

He said he expects the Parade to attract crowds of people again this year because people are either thinking about moving or are looking for ideas for remodeling.

There is no charge to tour the homes.

The Parade’s roots date back to Oct. 11, 1959, when the Home Builders Association introduced the concept to the community in an effort to stimulate home buying.

There was only one home that year, and it was built by a committee.

Last year, there were 16 homes.

In 2019, there were 22.

The record was 29 in 2007, just before the Great Recession hit.

In some years, more than 2,000 people have visited some of the more spectacular homes over the two weekends.

Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Here are the homes on this year’s Parade:

1. Jagoe Homes

2601 Central Park Court

Central Park

2. Jagoe Homes

1724 Celebration Circle

4200 — off Old Hartford Road

3. Jagoe Homes

2250 Deer Valley Blvd.

Deer Valley

4. Jagoe Homes

2388 Monroe Ave.

Bluegrass Commons

5. Jagoe Homes

2338 Watson Circle

Bluegrass Commons

6. Paul Martin Builders

1611 Cary Court

Off Griffith Avenue

7. Ballard Construction

6332 Springwood Drive

Woodland Ridge

8. Jagoe Homes

3832 Brookfield Drive

Brookfield

9. Homes by Benny Clark

1588 Barclay Ave.

Summit Estates

10. KSB Living

5450 Hollow Cove

Park Haven (Graham Lane)

11. Building by Wayne Baker

4230 Eagle Ridge Court

Eagle Crest Estates

12. Thompson Homes

3712 Saddle Bend

Saddle Pointe

13. Thompson Homes

3706 Saddle Bend

Saddle Pointe

