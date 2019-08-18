• Bethany Hatfield of Owensboro of United Country Real Estate-Real Estate Consultants recently attended United Power, an advanced training course designed to help participants achieve maximum expertise and professionalism in all aspects of operating a United Country Real Estate office.
• Alice M. Walker, Haley N. Coons and Nicholas A. Krampe recently joined the firm of Riney Hancock CPAs PSC.
Walker is a staff I accountant in the Tax Services and Audit and Assurance Services Divisions. She was a tax intern for a regional CPA firm and also worked for the accounting faculty at the University of Southern Indiana. She has a bachelor's degree in accounting and professional services from USI, has received the BKD Accounting Award Scholarship and is a member of Beta Gamma Sigma.
Coons is a staff member in the Client Accounting Services Division. She was an intern with Riney Hancock CPAs for a year working with tax services and client accounting services. Coons has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Brescia University, where she received the Outstanding Accounting Student Award.
Krampe is a staff I accountant in the Tax Services Division of the firm. He was an intern in the finance and accounting department at Atlas Van Lines in Evansville and a tax intern at Riney Hancock CPAs before joining the firm full-time. He has bachelor's and master's degree in accounting from Western Kentucky University.
• Kaitlin Snow, SLP, of Owensboro recently was hired as a certified speech-language pathologist at Progressive Sports Therapy in their home health setting treating pediatrics to geriatrics. Snow specializes in language development, dysphagia, aphasia and cognition. She is a graduate from Southern Illinois University with a master's degree in science.
