• Misty Wells, vice president, corporate treasury manager at Independence Bank, graduated July 26 from The Graduate School of Banking at Colorado.
Wells completed six weeks of classroom training over three years that focused on four key areas -- general management, lending, leadership in human resource management and financial management. Requirements also included comprehensive examinations, intersession research projects and participation in a bank management simulation course designed to provide the banker/student with experience in managing a bank.
Wells has been a part of the Independence Bank team for 15 years.
• John Hill of the James H. Davis Funeral Home was elected the Southern District director of The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky at its 137th annual convention held June 4-6 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
• Independence Bank has been awarded the Presidential Service Award by Junior Achievement of West Kentucky. The national award presented from the White House and the president of the United States is given in recognition of companies and groups that provide a minimum of 200 hours and individuals who provide a minimum of 100 volunteer hours to a certifying organization within one calendar year. There were 20 companies, organizations or individuals who received the award at a ceremony held on July 25 at the Daviess County Public Schools Board Office.
