• Brianna Swope, of Owensboro, has joined Century21 Partners at 3317 Frederica St. Swope studied at A-Pass-Weikel Institute in Louisville and is now a licensed Realtor and member of NAR and Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.
• Byrider, one of America's largest integrated used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the Franchisee of the Year award to Jeff Anderson for his ownership of three franchise locations, including Owensboro at the company's annual convention in Amelia Island, Florida.
The award was presented to Anderson and team as a two to three store operator for best overall performance in the Byrider dealership network. The Owensboro store location also received a President's Award at the convention.
