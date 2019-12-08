Dr. Michelle Edwards, the early childhood program coordinator at Owensboro Community & Technical College, has opened Blissful Beginnings East Early Learning and Daycare at 5533 Kentucky 144 in Thruston. Diapers, laundry service and hot meals are part of the services offered.
Edwards completed a doctorate dissertation focusing on the importance of play in childhood, especially when formal education begins in a preschool classroom. Her dissertation is located topscholar@wku.edu. For enrollment information, please call 270-315-7370.
